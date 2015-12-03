Xabi Alonso an old man in a young man's body - Thiago

Thiago Alcantara says Xabi Alonso still has plenty to offer Bayern Munich despite his age and hopes the veteran midfielder will sign a new contract.

The 34-year-old's existing deal is due to expire at the end of this season and he has yet to make a decision on his future.

Some recent reports have suggested Alonso could be on the move again come June, but Thiago is adamant the former Real Madrid and Liverpool man still has a role to play at the Bundesliga champions.

"Xabi is an old man in a young man's body," Thiago was quoted as saying by TZ.

"It would be great if he stayed at Bayern.

"He shows us how to play football."

Alonso himself, meanwhile, has made it clear that he is in no rush to open talks over his future.

"There is no news regarding my future as of yet," he added.

"But there is no rush to make a decision. There is still plenty of time."

The midfielder has made over 50 appearances for Bayern since joining the Bavarians from Madrid in August 2014.