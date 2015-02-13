Xavi: Barca tired of Neymar transfer saga

Neymar moved to the Catalan giants in 2013, in a deal estimated to be worth in the region of €57 million, although some claims suggested it was closer to €95m.

The details of that transfer have been the subject of an investigation, with allegations of tax fraud being levelled at former president Sandro Rosell and his successor Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu is due to appear in court on Friday regarding the case and Xavi says the sooner the whole saga is over, the better.

"The Neymar theme has been going on for over a year now, and we're tired of it," he told Radio Catalunya.

"It's a difficult issue for everyone. We don't like these off-field issues and it'll be good if the case is closed as soon as possible.

"The other day I was with the president, and we both agreed that it's uncomfortable for everyone but that's what we have to endure."