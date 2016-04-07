Xavi: I hope Leicester don’t blow title chance

The Foxes are surpassing all expectations as they charge towards their first ever top-flight title.

Barcelona legend Xavi is wary of Claudio Ranieri's side thinking too far ahead too quickly, but is quick to admit his admiration for the East Midlands side this season.

Speaking exclusively in the May 2016 of FourFourTwo, he says: “Can you imagine if Leicester won the league? Let’s hope they don’t blow up and get ahead of themselves, because it’s easy for perceptions to change.

“The thing is, Leicester have a good team. They’re very compact, Jamie Vardy is so quick on the break and Riyad Mahrez has great quality. Did you see that volleyed backheel assist [in the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion]? Outrageous. I flicked over from La Liga just to watch it.

“N’Golo Kante is a phenomenon in midfield and Danny Drinkwater and Christian Fuchs, the left-back, are very solid too. Robert Huth is huge at centre-back.”

