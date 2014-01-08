Xavi: I may not end my career at Barcelona

Xavi has spent his entire career at Barca since joining their academy ranks in 1991, winning seven Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns.

Though the Spain international is eager to remain at the Catalan club beyond his current deal, which expires in 2016, he could not firmly say he would do so.

"I do not know if I'll finish at this club," Xavi told Panenka.

"I'd like to but I don't know what will happen."

Xavi may be approaching the latter stages of his career, however, the FIFA World Cup winner has no concerns over his fitness.

"Here in Spain we tend to exaggerate when a player is over 30," he added. "Honestly, this is the best I have felt in my career.

"I'm more mature, more mature physically, and I've learned more."