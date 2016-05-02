Xavi: Real Madrid played like a small team in Clasico

Barcelona legend Xavi feels Real Madrid played "like a small team" in their 2-1 Clasico win over his former club last month.

Zinedine Zidane opted for a cautious approach as Madrid came from behind to beat their arch-rivals 2-1 at Camp Nou - a result that helped reignite the Liga title race.

However, Xavi believes that style - along with the tactics of Atletico Madrid - would not be accepted at Barca.

"Real Madrid played like a small team in the Clasico at Camp Nou," Xavi told beIN SPORTS.

"A big team like Barcelona should not be playing like Atletico Madrid. Big teams like Barcelona and Madrid should always stick to their own style. You cannot start playing like Atletico.

"[Atletico coach Diego] Simeone perfectly sets his team up to counter their opponents' strengths, but I don't like to see teams who shut up shop at the back.

"Barcelona fans would not understand it if they were to change their style of play. They are used to it that Barcelona are in charge and create 15 to 20 chances per game. Barcelona's style is non-negotiable."