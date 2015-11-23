Xavi revels in Barcelona's Clasico 'lesson'

Barcelona icon Xavi felt his former side gave a footballing lesson in Saturday's 4-0 defeat of Real Madrid, adding Luis Enrique's men should perhaps have won by more.

Luis Suarez scored twice with Neymar and Andres Iniesta also on target at the Santiago Bernabeu as Barca eased to an emphatic Clasico victory over their biggest rivals.

The result has piled pressure on Madrid coach Rafael Benitez while Luis Enrique's side sit four points clear at the top after 12 games of their title defence.

Xavi - who departed for Al-Sadd in the close-season after 17 trophy-laden years with the Barca first team - was thrilled with the Spanish champions' display even if they fell short of the five-goal 'manita'.

"Although they didn't get the manita, it could have been much more than five for the chances they had," he told EFE.

"Madrid, too, had two or three, but Barcelona had more than 20 clear chances and it could have been a bigger goal haul.

"It was a historic game, 4-0 at the Bernabeu and moreover with the way they played football.

"I think Barcelona gave a footballing lesson, an incredible one in my opinion, I enjoyed it a lot in the hotel and I congratulated them."