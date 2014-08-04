Xavi suffers calf strain during training

The 34-year-old found the net from the penalty spot in Barca's 1-1 friendly draw with Nice on Saturday, but his preparations for the new season have suffered a setback.

"Xavi Hernandez suffered a slight calf strain in his left leg during training this morning," a brief statement on Barca's website read.

"Club doctors will decide when he can return to training over the next few days."

Speculation had been rife about a potential move away from Camp Nou for the Spain international, with New York City most heavily linked with the player.

However, Barcelona's technical director Andoni Zubizarreta confirmed last month that Xavi had opted to remain at the club, as they look to put a disappointing 2013-14 campaign behind them under the new leadership of former player Luis Enrique.

With the start of the new league season set to get under way at home to Elche on August 24, Barca were given a boost with the news that Alex Song and Adriano both returned to training.

Song had been forced to return home from Barca's training camp in England due to a family problem, while Adriano "took part in some of the group work" after tests last month revealed the left-back had an abnormal heart rhythm.

Martin Montoya, who limped off in the first half against Nice, was also present and "trained normally".