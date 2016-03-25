Xavi tips Mahrez for Barca

Barcelona great Xavi thinks Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is good enough to play for his former club.

Mahrez has been one of the major catalysts behind Leicester’s remarkable Premier League title bid.

And Xavi has been so impressed by what he has seen from Mahrez, he has tipped the Algerian for a big future - one which might include a move to Camp Nou.

"He is a very good player," Xavi told Al Araby Al Jadeed.

"He suddenly came to my attention this season, I didn't know about him before, but this season he has blown up.

"He has made a name for himself among the top names in the English league and played exceptionally well. Thanks to what he has done for his club, he can now play for any big club in Europe.

"[Asked if he could play for Barca] Yeah, why not? He could play for Barcelona in the future.

"He is talented, but that is not in my hands these days!"