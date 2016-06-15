Xhaka: We had so many chances but couldn't finish

Granit Xhaka rued a tale of missed chances as Switzerland were held to a 1-1 draw by Romania at Euro 2016.

Admir Mehmedi's emphatic 57th-minute equaliser cancelled out Bogan Stancu's 19th-minute penalty but Switzerland could not add another victory to their opening 1-0 triumph over Albania as they confronted a dogged Romanian backline.

Vladimir Petkovic's side registered 19 shots, including those blocked - their record return in a European Championship match - but were left with only Mehmedi's searing strike to show for their efforts.

Xhaka controlled midfield smoothly on his way to a second consecutive man-of-the-match award and was satisfied with his team-mates' overall performance, if not their cutting edge.

"Finally we scored a goal," he said. "We had so many chances but we couldn’t finish them.

"It was a perfect strike [from Mehmedi] and that kind of shot doesn't happen every day.

"It was one of the best performances we've shown. We created so many chances but unfortunately we couldn’t win."

Switzerland will head into the final round of Group A assured of a place in the top three after hosts France booked their place in the last 16 with another late show against pointless Albania.

"I don’t think we have to be satisfied with four points," Xhaka said. "We want to beat France.

"Of course they’re favourites, and it’s going to be a game to favour. We're not scared of France."

A Romania win over Albania and a defeat to France could complicate matters for Switzerland although Xhaka feels Anghel Iordanescu's men might just edge that final group encounter

"Those teams are very different," he added, "Romania are a bit more dangerous offensively and I can say they're more compact defensively.

"I don’t think we can really compare them. I’m curious to see how Romania versus Albania goes."