Xisco Munoz is confident he has the backing of Watford’s owners

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz is confident he retains the backing of the club’s owners and fans ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich.

The Hornets started the campaign with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa but have lost their last three Premier League matches and travel to another newly-promoted side this weekend.

A poor result at winless Norwich would increase the scrutiny on the Spaniard, who is in charge of a club notorious for axing managers.

When asked if the owners love him, Xisco replied with a smile: “I think so.

“We need to be calm about this. It is the moment for focus on Norwich, not the moment to think about something more. Not only me, everyone has the focus on Norwich. This is the most important thing.”

Xisco had earlier discussed the backing he feels from the Watford supporters and insisted it was down to the effort he puts into the job, not just for ensuring they bounced back at the first time of asking last season.

He added: “I don’t think that the fans only love me for the promotion. I think the fans love me because they know about me, my job and the process for last season.

“The process for last season was brilliant. When I arrived we gave one thing and for two months we had little problems. If we had won the last game against Wolves it would have been 12 wins in a row at our home. I think this is perfect for our job.

Ben Foster could make his first league appearance of the season at Norwich on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“I think the fans love me because they know I work very hard every day to give the best for club. This is the only thing. I don’t think about the stupid things.

“When you are manager, you know you have one day to start and one day to finish. I promise our fans always I try to give all the best to the club and I will fight very hard until the last moment to give the best for my players.”

Back-up goalkeeper Ben Foster and defender Kiko Femenia are in contention for the trip to Carrow Road.

Xisco will once again come up against Canaries boss Daniel Farke, who in July signed a new four-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship winners.

Watford have had six permanent managers since the German took over at Norwich in 2017.

Watford beat Norwich 1-0 when Xisco Munoz went up against Daniel Farke at Carrow Road last season (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He has done very well,” Xisco said of Farke. “Before the season he signed a contract and they have stability about the situation which is perfect.

“Also he does very good things with this team. We know how he wants them to play and I can only say good things about him.”