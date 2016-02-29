Yaya Toure wants to work with Guardiola at City, says brother Kolo

Yaya Toure wants to work with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season despite reports to the contrary, according to the midfielder's brother Kolo.

Rumours have been rife that Yaya Toure will depart the Etihad Stadium since news broke this month that Bayern Munich coach Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini at the end of the campaign.

The Ivory Coast star played under Guardiola at Barcelona, but he was sold to City by the Spaniard ahead of the 2010-11 campaign.

However, former City defender Kolo Toure - who was on the losing Liverpool side against his brother in Sunday's League Cup final - does not believe that necessarily means the end for his younger sibling in Manchester.

"Everybody wants to play for Pep," he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"He is a top manager. They know each other very well and I don't think it will be a problem if they keep working together.

"I guess Yaya wants to play for Pep but it depends on what he is thinking and what Pep is thinking.

"It is a difficult question. He is my younger brother but I leave him to take his decisions for his career."