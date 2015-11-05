Yermakovich happy with BATE despite defeat

BATE coach Aleksandr Yermakovich was satisfied with his team's Champions League display against Barcelona, despite losing 3-0 on Wednesday.

Neymar scored either side of half time and strike-partner Luis Suarez netted another as Barca continued their unbeaten run in Group E at Camp Nou.

Yermakovich's side were beaten 2-0 at home to the Spanish champions in last month's European encounter but the Belarusian boss believes despite the scoreline, his side were more competitive this time around.

"We played a really good match and we can be happy with our performance," he said.

"I am more pleased with our performance today than the last match.

"My players did well and played to their maximum level. It is very difficult to play against a team like Barcelona."

The Belarusian are bottom of the table but remain in touching distance of second-placed Roma with two games to play.