Yorke hails departing Ferdinand as 'colossal'

With the 35-year-old out of contract at the end of the season, the decision was made not to offer him a new deal, thus bringing to an end his 12-year stay at Old Trafford.

And Yorke, who spent four years at United between 1998 and 2002, lauded the former England international for what he had achieved at the club.

"The word colossal comes into play as that's the type of player that Ferdinand was," he told Sky Sports.

"It doesn't come as a surprise but it's an end of an era for himself and Nemanja Vidic - it's unbelievable the amount of success they've had.

"Rio can leave that football club with his head held incredibly high in terms of what he has achieved."