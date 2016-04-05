Yorke: I am perfect for Aston Villa job

Former Aston Villa striker Dwight Yorke feels he is the perfect candidate for the vacant managerial job at Villa Park.

Villa, who sit bottom of the Premier League and 15 points from safety, are in the market for a new boss following the recent departure of Remi Garde after an unsuccessful five-month spell, with Eric Black currently in charge on an interim basis.

Yorke is a Villa icon having scored 98 goals in 287 games for the club between 1989 and 1998 and is keen to return to the club.

The 44-year-old also claims to have the backing of Alex Ferguson, who signed him for Manchester United from Villa in 1998.

"They have tried experience, they have tried unknown managers, and they haven't got it right. Sometimes you need someone with the knowhow of a football club and someone who can bring a spark back to the club," the 44-year-old told talkSPORT.

"People fail to realise that I have won the Championship. The only time I have played outside the Premier League I won it with Sunderland so I have got a great understanding of what the Championship is as a player.

"So, not only am I familiar with the players, and the whole culture and history of Aston Villa but I am familiar with the Championship, too. I will apply and I hope they will at least give me an interview.

"I have gained a wealth of experience. I have played under great managers and I spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about this job and he is endorsing me. He believes I can do it.

"I believe I can do it and it is about giving me the opportunity of at least having an interview."