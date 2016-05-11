You saw the good side of Chelsea against Liverpool, insists Hazard

Eden Hazard felt Chelsea were "unlucky" not to get all three points after Liverpool grabbed an injury-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Hazard's wonderful solo goal in the first half had Guus Hiddink's visitors on course to ruin Jurgen Klopp's 50th match in charge of Liverpool.

However, an error from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the last minute of stoppage time gifted substitute Christian Benteke the chance to head the hosts level right at the death.

"At the end we are not happy," Hazard told Sky Sports. "We came here to win the game. We played fantastically for 89 or so minutes, then we conceded one goal.

"We were unlucky today, but everybody saw the good side of Chelsea tonight."

Hazard broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, finishing off his weaving run with a right-footed shot low into the corner of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet's net.

Yet he admitted the shine had been taken off his moment of individual brilliance by Liverpool grabbing a late equaliser.

"It's not special because we didn't win. I'd prefer it if I didn't score and we won the game instead," he added.

The goal was Hazard's fourth in as many Premier League matches towards the end of a campaign that has been a major disappointment for both the player and his club.

"It's been a long season for me at this level," the Belgian forward admitted.

"Now I'm close to my best performance. I hope I can stay like this forever.

"Sometimes the body is not fit to play every game in every week. But this is football – if you want to stay at the top level you have to work every day. It’s not easy."