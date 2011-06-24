Young ready to fight for first team place

The 25-year-old, who signed a five-year contract on Thursday, is well aware of the wealth of talent around him at Old Trafford but is adamant that he doesn’t plan on playing second fiddle to anyone.

GEAR:Money off Ashley Young England shirts with Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

“I'm going to be coming in looking to establish myself in the team,” he told MUTV.

“There's a lot of competition for places at the club. If you are in the team there is always going to be someone biting away at your heels trying to get in.”

The England international, who scored nine goals in 39 appearances for Aston Villa last season, faces tough competition from the likes of Nani, Antonio Valencia and Park Ji-sung, but is very much looking forward to the challenge.

“It is a fantastic team. The club always produces fantastic players. They have that winning mentality,” he said.

“I know it is going to be a challenge, but I'm up for that challenge.”

Young, who has long dreamt of playing for one of Europe’s elite sides, is determined to make the most of his opportunity and is confident he can help his new club retain their Premier League crown next season.

“As a child I always wanted to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I've got that opportunity now. I've just got to take it with two hands,” he said.

“It is an opportunity that I couldn't turn down, to play with such great players that play for this club and to hopefully become part of the history of winning the 20th title.”

The former Watford winger is delighted to have completed his move, which is thought to have cost in the region of £17 million, and is now itching to join up with his new team-mates and start playing again.

“I'm really excited about playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I just want to get out there and start training now,” he said.

By Tim Groves