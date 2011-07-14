Youngster Smith predicts Spurs exit

Smith spent last season on loan at League One side AFC Bournemouth, where he was a key figure in the side which grabbed a play-off spot, only to be beaten by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

GEAR:Get the latest news on Spurs' new home and away kits for 2011/12 season

Smith has yet to make his competitive bow for Tottenham, although he was involved with the first team during the summer of 2008, playing in the pre-season Feyenoord Jubileum Tournament against Borussia Dortmund.

But the 20-year-old right-back has developed a taste for competitive action during his time in Dorset, and expects to leave Spurs this summer - be it on loan or permanently.

"Obviously, the transfer window is still open and you never know what is around the corner in football," Smith told Sky Sports.

"I still could move elsewhere permanently, but if I end up staying at Tottenham then I'll just have to go out on loan again.

"There are still a few clubs sniffing around, but whether they come in with an offer or not I'll have to wait and see."

"It would be nice, if I stayed with Tottenham, to go out on loan to a Championship team because I did League One last season, but it all depends what opportunities come my way."

But the Leystonstone-born defender insists he won't be willing to spend his season on the sidelines, and would drop further down the league ladder if it meant playing more regularly.

"I don't want to go on loan to a Championship and spend most of my time on the bench.

"Wherever I go I want to be playing regularly and if that is at a League One club then so be it."

Smith has also previously spent loan spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Torquay United.