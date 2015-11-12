Zabaleta targeting Liverpool clash for comeback

Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta is targeting the visit of Liverpool on November 21 as his comeback game after recovering from a knee injury.

The Argentina international has missed the last seven City matches after being stretchered off against Newcastle United at the start of October.

But Zabaleta is hoping to be back in Manuel Pellegrini's starting line-up for next weekend's clash with Liverpool.

"I am doing OK, progressing well and trying to be fit for the visit of Liverpool after the international break. We'll see how it goes in the next week or so," he said.

"At the moment the plan is to re-join the rest of the team next Monday so hopefully everything will go well and I'll be available for our next game."

After featuring in just six Premier League matches this season, Zabaleta has had plenty of time to analyse his team's displays from the sidelines.

The 30-year-old has been impressed with City's performances in his absence and believes a solid foundation has been key to their nine-game unbeaten run.

"Defensively we've been really solid, especially in the last few games, but that's exactly what we need," he added.

"We know that we have so much quality going forward and can score goals anytime so to be defensively strong as well is how we need to be every time we play.

"Defending well and keeping clean sheers is important for the team and fives our more creative players a solid foundation to work on so this is something we need to continue."