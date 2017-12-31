Zaha staying at Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, despite being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Zaha produced another impressive performance on Sunday as Palace stopped City's winning streak in the Premier League at 18 games, the Eagles holding the league leaders to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

And it would have been even better for Palace had Luka Milivojevic converted a stoppage-time penalty after Raheem Sterling was adjudged to have fouled Zaha in the area.

Despite Palace's problems this season Zaha has been a beacon of hope with a string of fine displays, and that has led to links with teams higher in the table.

Roy Hodgson has received assurances the 25-year-old will not be sold and the forward has reiterated his commitment to the Eagles' plight.

When asked by BBC Match of the Day if he will stay with Palace he replied: "Yep, I am."

RH: "Wilf was very good. He puts in one excellent performance after another.The question is how long can he keep this going. It amazes me.I hope for the fans and the football club that he can keep it going. December 31, 2017

And Zaha hopes the point against City can be the springboard Palace need to climb away from trouble in 2018.

"It is massive for our confidence," he added. "I know how talented this team is and if we all do our jobs and all focus we can do the job on the pitch.

"We worked hard to earn the point we got. There is talent around the team and if we can get the three points we will do.

"We need to keep playing the same way as we played against Manchester City."