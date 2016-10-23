Zamalek 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 (1-3 agg): South Africans clinch first CAF Champions League title
Zamalek beat Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 on Sunday, but it was not enough to overturn the 3-0 first-leg deficit in the CAF Champions League final.
Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their first CAF Champions League title after their 3-0 first-leg defeat of Zamalek proved unassailable, with the Egyptians only able to win 1-0 on Sunday.
Sundowns were impressive in their victory last weekend and that lead simply proved to be too much for Zamalek, despite the visitors finishing strongly in Alexandria.
Chasing the hefty first-leg deficit, Zamalek were quick to put Sundowns under pressure and they should have gone ahead in the 13th minute, but Stanley Ohawuchi prodded wide of the left-hand post when one-on-one with Denis Onyango.
Emotions were running high and the visitors' coach Pitso Mosimane got himself involved in a scuffle with members of the Zamalek staff, while on the pitch Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango was forced off with an injury just before the half-hour mark.
Zamalek almost fell even further behind on aggregate just before the break, as Khama Billiat's 20-yard effort deflected on to the crossbar.
The hosts looked rather more purposeful after the break and eventually got themselves a goal, as Ohawuchi jinked past his man and found the bottom-right corner from 30 yards with 26 minutes to go.
They piled the pressure on towards the end and went desperately close to forcing a nervy finish in the 85th minute, but Emmanuel Mayuka's header was cleared off the line and Sundowns celebrated their historic triumph.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.