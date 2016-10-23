Zamalek 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 (1-3 agg): South Africans clinch first CAF Champions League title

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their first CAF Champions League title after their 3-0 first-leg defeat of Zamalek proved unassailable, with the Egyptians only able to win 1-0 on Sunday.

Sundowns were impressive in their victory last weekend and that lead simply proved to be too much for Zamalek, despite the visitors finishing strongly in Alexandria.

Chasing the hefty first-leg deficit, Zamalek were quick to put Sundowns under pressure and they should have gone ahead in the 13th minute, but Stanley Ohawuchi prodded wide of the left-hand post when one-on-one with Denis Onyango.

Emotions were running high and the visitors' coach Pitso Mosimane got himself involved in a scuffle with members of the Zamalek staff, while on the pitch Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango was forced off with an injury just before the half-hour mark.

Zamalek almost fell even further behind on aggregate just before the break, as Khama Billiat's 20-yard effort deflected on to the crossbar.

The hosts looked rather more purposeful after the break and eventually got themselves a goal, as Ohawuchi jinked past his man and found the bottom-right corner from 30 yards with 26 minutes to go.

They piled the pressure on towards the end and went desperately close to forcing a nervy finish in the 85th minute, but Emmanuel Mayuka's header was cleared off the line and Sundowns celebrated their historic triumph.