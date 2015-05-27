Zambia 3 Ghana 0: First-half spree does the damage

Three first-half goals earned Zambia a comfortable 3-0 win over Ghana in their COSAFA Cup plate semi-final.

Both sides had lost their quarter-final matches - Ghana going down to Madagascar, while Zambia suffered a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Namibia.

It was Zambia who earned a place in the plate final on Wednesday, courtesy of a straightforward success at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Bornwell Mwape put his side ahead in the 25th minute, and Aaron Katebe doubled the advantage just four minutes later.

Three minutes before half-time, Zambia effectively put the game out of Ghana's reach as Nathan Sinkala rounded off the scoring.