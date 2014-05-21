Zamora hopeful of Premier League return

The former England international has only three goals to his name this season, having struggled with injuries throughout QPR's Championship campaign.

Zamora, 33, is out of contract in the close-season, and will hope to play a part in the London club's play-off final against Derby County on Saturday.

And the ex-Fulham and West Ham striker feels he has enough quality to perform at the top level, whether at QPR or a new employer.

"Fingers crossed I can help QPR into the Premier League and get another contract here," Zamora told the London Evening Standard.

"I would like to stay but it is good timing that I am doing well at the moment and people are watching. It is good to get myself back out there to let everybody know that I am fit and healthy. If I perform, I am in the shop window.

"I know it could be my last game for QPR but you have to get on with it. I have to do well for myself and for the team. It is make or break for a lot of us. There are a lot of players who could be given a new contract if we go up.

"If we miss out, we may have to go elsewhere. For a lot of the players, it will make a difference to our futures."

Zamora has managed just seven Championship starts this season after undergoing surgery on his right knee in September.

However, he feels back on top form again and ready to help QPR bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

"My body feels good and the last couple of months have been brilliant for me," he added.

"I have a lot of experience as well, so I could still do a job in the top flight."