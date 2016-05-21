Zamorano hails Vidal as 'the best defensive midfielder in the world'

Former Chile international Ivan Zamorano believes countryman Arturo Vidal is the best in the world in his position.

Vidal has established himself as a key figure at Bayern Munich since his move from Juventus last year, and will be vital to Chile's hopes of retaining their Copa America crown.

And ex-Real Madrid and Inter striker Zamorano told Omnisport: "Vidal is the best defensive midfielder in the world.

"We are very proud of him. What he has done in Europe is extraordinary. He won the Serie A title with Juventus and now the Bundesliga title with Bayern in his first year, it is fantastic.

"He is the best in the world in his position and you can see it in each game he plays with Bayern and Chile. He has become a leader who somehow defines what a coach wants from a player on the pitch.

"Hopefully he can keep performing at this level for many more years - that would be very good for our national team."