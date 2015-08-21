Zamparini: Gilardino has agreed to join Palermo, Campbell deal dead

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini confirmed Italy international striker Alberto Gilardino has agreed to join the Serie A side, though Arsenal forward Joel Campbell will not be following suit.

Gilardino moved to Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande last July but spent the second half of the 2014-15 season on loan at Fiorentina.

The 33-year-old is now poised for a move to the Sicily region as Palermo iron out the final details with Evergrande.

"Gilardino has agreed to come," Zamparini told Radio Sportiva.

"He has accepted our terms. We're looking to define the final details with Guangzhou. Only then will he start training with us."

Gilardino scored six goals in 17 matches in all competitions for Guangzhou, while he netted four Serie A goals in 14 appearances during his loan spell at Fiorentina.

However, one player not joining Palermo is Campbell.

Zamparini was reportedly in negotiations with Arsenal but a deal for the Costa Rica international is now dead following the arrival of Serbian defender Uros Djurdjevic.

"I'm in London now, I tried to close it [the deal] last week," Zamparini added. "Right now it's impossible, I only have one non-EU slot in the squad, and I opted for the Serbian, Djurdjevic.

"Besides, I'm not in the habit of getting players from clubs like Arsenal. I'm a president who looks for less well-known players, from clubs like Cremonese or Avellino."