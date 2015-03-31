Zamparini: Juventus and Arsenal want Dybala

The Argentinian is set to leave Palermo at the end of the season and a host of clubs are reportedly interested in signing him.

Zamparini said on Tuesday that Italian champions Juve have made an offer for his prized asset, with Arsenal the most likely Premier League club to land the 21-year-old.

He told Radio Marte: "Juventus and Arsenal have already made offers for the boy.

"[Pierpaolo] Triulzi, his agent, will be in Italy on Friday. I’m asking for more than €40 million.

"He would prefer to stay in Italy, he still wants to play in Serie A. Of the English teams, Arsenal is the first choice for the way [Arsene] Wenger’s team plays."