Zanetti wants Simeone back at Inter

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti would welcome the return of Diego Simeone as head coach in future.

The Atletico Madrid coach played alongside his compatriot at San Siro for two years, and was part of the side that lifted the UEFA Cup in 1998.

Reports in Italy have suggested that current boss Roberto Mancini is under threat of the sack, with Simeone - who has said it would be "a dream" to take charge at Inter during his career - touted as a potential replacement.

Zanetti was keen not to discuss the prospect of a replacement but feels a reunion with Simeone could be on the cards at some stage.

"Roberto Mancini is our coach at the moment, and out of respect for him, I won't speak about other coaches," he told La Nacion.

"In future, however, I can imagine Simeone and Inter will meet again."

Simeone has enjoyed remarkable success with Atletico since taking charge in 2011, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, as well as reaching two Champions League finals.

Speculation has persisted that Mancini has become frustrated with a lack of transfer activity at Inter and could step down, while his relationship with president Erick Thohir has reportedly soured.

Former Ajax boss Frank de Boer is among the favourites to take charge should Mancini depart.