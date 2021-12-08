Zeb Jacobs named Rangers academy head of coaching

Zeb Jacobs will take up the head of coaching role within Rangers’ academy from January 1.

Jacobs, a former Belgium youth international, joins from Royal Antwerp where he was talent co-ordinator and head of development in the academy.

Sporting director Ross Wilson told the Light Blues’ official website: “From the outset of my leadership of our football operation, I have remained consistent in my desire to work with Craig (Mulholland, head of academy) to push our academy and player development forward.

“We had to establish a clear Rangers coaching profile for how we will teach and educate our young players, and for that profile to be embedded in our football strategy.

“Furthermore, we have sought to align our football identity across all of our squads and the progress that we have made on that has been excellent.

“I am pleased that we have continued in our energies to evolve all of this work on an ongoing basis and we will continue to do so moving forward, always looking to see what’s next for us to enhance.

“I’ve enjoyed all of my conversations and interactions with Zeb in recent months and I am excited about what he will bring to Rangers.

“With Dave Vos joining our team last week, we have recruited two leading experts in talent development and that can only be good for what we are building here at Rangers.”