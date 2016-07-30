Zenga appointed Wolves boss

Walter Zenga has been announced as the next head coach of Wolves, the Championship club have confirmed.

The former Italy international will succeed Kenny Jackett, who was dismissed on Friday following a takeover by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

Zenga, who will officially assume the role on Monday after Saturday's friendly with Swansea City, has managed the likes Sampdoria, Steaua Bucharest and Red Star Belgrade, while he was most recently at Al-Shaab in the United Arab Emirates.

The 56-year-old, a former goalkeeper who spent most of his playing career with Inter, won 58 caps for his country.

As a coach he has vast experience across several countries, having won league titles in Romania and Serbia.

Wolves director Jeff Shi told the club's website: "We're delighted to appoint Walter as the new head coach of Wolves.

"He has an excellent track record both as a player and as a coach, and a wealth of experience he can bring to his new role at Wolves.

"Walter is a hugely passionate personality who lives for football and is fiercely determined to succeed in everything that he does.

"We are looking forward to working with him, and supporting him in the shared aim of trying to help Wolves achieve promotion back to the Premier League."

Wolves finished 14th last season, having returned to the second tier under the guidance of Jackett in 2013-14, when they won League One with 103 points.

They kick off the new campaign at Rotherham United on August 6.