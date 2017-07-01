Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
A busy start to the transfer window has continued at Roma, who have sold Leandro Paredes to Zenit for a minimum fee of €23million.
Leandro Paredes has joined Zenit from Roma in a deal potentially worth up to €27million.
The 23-year-old midfielder, capped once by Argentina, has agreed a four-year contract with the Russian Premier League side.
Roma confirmed they have agreed a minimum fee for the sale of €23m, which could rise by up to €4m based on team and player performance bonuses.
A product of the Boca Juniors academy, Paredes initially joined Chievo on a temporary basis in January 2014 and was then loaned to Roma in July of that year.
He signed permanently for the Giallorossi from Boca Juniors in June 2015.
It's official - Leandro Paredes is a Zenit player! The Argentinian international comes to St. Petersburg on a 4-year deal July 1, 2017
Paredes, who has scored four goals in 37 Serie A appearances for Roma, spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Empoli.
He received his first Argentina cap from new head coach Jorge Sampaoli in the 6-0 friendly win over Singapore in June.
Paredes follows expensive Liverpool acquisition Mohamed Salah in leaving Roma, who have brought in Rick Karsdorp and Lorenzo Pellegrini.
