Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m

Leandro Paredes has joined Zenit from Roma in a deal potentially worth up to €27million.

The 23-year-old midfielder, capped once by Argentina, has agreed a four-year contract with the Russian Premier League side.

Roma confirmed they have agreed a minimum fee for the sale of €23m, which could rise by up to €4m based on team and player performance bonuses.

A product of the Boca Juniors academy, Paredes initially joined Chievo on a temporary basis in January 2014 and was then loaned to Roma in July of that year.

He signed permanently for the Giallorossi from Boca Juniors in June 2015.

It's official - Leandro Paredes is a Zenit player! The Argentinian international comes to St. Petersburg on a 4-year deal July 1, 2017

Paredes, who has scored four goals in 37 Serie A appearances for Roma, spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Empoli.

He received his first Argentina cap from new head coach Jorge Sampaoli in the 6-0 friendly win over Singapore in June.

Paredes follows expensive Liverpool acquisition Mohamed Salah in leaving Roma, who have brought in Rick Karsdorp and Lorenzo Pellegrini.