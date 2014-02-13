Zico backs Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Brazil are considered strong favourites to take a sixth world crown after winning the tournament's precursor event, the FIFA Confederations Cup, on home soil last year.

And Zico, who was part of the legendary 1982 team but was never able to lift the World Cup, feels Brazil can regain the trophy they last won in 2002.

"If we don't have (injury) problems with our key players, I think Brazil are one of the favourites," Zico told Arena SporTV.

"And our major rivals in my view will be Argentina, because they have (Lionel) Messi, and Uruguay, because they have three of the best forwards in the world (Edinson Cavani, Diego Forlan and Luis Suarez). So I think the World Cup will stay here in the Americas."

Brazil hammered reigning world champions Spain 3-0 to win the Confederations Cup, a victory that Zico feels has been key to re-establishing a connection with the fans.

"They did an important thing – they got the Brazilian people back on side at the Confederations Cup," he added. "They created a style of play that brought the supporters back.

"I was able to see some games live at the Confederations Cup, and we felt a rapport between the supporters and the national team that had been lost. So I think they are on the right track."