Zidane concerned despite dramatic Real Madrid victory

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was unhappy with his team's showing despite their dramatic 2-1 La Liga win over Las Palmas on Sunday.

Madrid needed a late winner from Casemiro to emerge victorious after Willian Jose had cancelled out Sergio Ramos' opener in the 87th minute at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, before Ramos was sent off for a second booking.

And Zidane was not impressed with Madrid's performance and was adamant they will have to improve if they are to have a shot at winning the Champions League.

"The most important thing is that we got the full three points, but I am worried about our second-half performance," Zidane said at a news conference.

"I will watch the game back on Monday and analyse things. But I am very worried about the second half. I don't think the win was undeserved, though. We scored from two set-pieces, but that is part of the game.

"Of course, Las Palmas did very well and caused us problems. But what worries me is our own performance.

"We are not thinking about the Champions League. The players are focused on what they have to do. If we want to dream of winning something, we will have to do much better. That is crystal clear. We are going nowhere if we play like this. We cannot play like we did in the second half. I want to watch the game again, but there is no doubt that we cannot play like this."