Zidane confident of Ronaldo contract renewal

Zinedine Zidane is delighted that Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, amid reports a fresh deal will be announced this week.

Ronaldo's current agreement ties him to the Santiago Bernabeu club until June 2018, but talks between agent Jorge Mendes and Madrid president Florentino Perez are said to have been taking place over recent weeks.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale have all signed extensions of late, and Zidane hopes to see Ronaldo turning out for Madrid for many years to come.

"I'm happy because what he must do is finish his career here," said Zidane following a 3-0 LaLiga victory over Leganes.

"Cristiano is unique. What he has done and what he will do. His only intention is to finish his career here.

"I am happy because we can renew and he can finish with this white shirt as I did long ago."

Ronaldo has scored seven goals in 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season.