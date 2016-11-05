Zidane: Criticism does not bother me

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists he has no problem dealing with criticism and has learnt to cope with his detractors throughout a lengthy career in football.

The France legend came under fire after Madrid could only draw 3-3 at Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Wednesday, with his decision to go with four attackers coming under particular scrutiny.

However, Zidane insists he is paying little attention to his critics and is focused purely on Sunday's LaLiga encounter against Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There will always be criticism," Zidane said at a news conference.

"The only thing that I am interested in is moving on from this game against Legia and focusing on Sunday's match.

"I have lived with criticism for more than 30 years now, so I know that is not going to change. All I can do is try to improve the team, nothing more. It is obvious we have to improve.

"We have to work hard on the pitch and try and make sure we do not concede and that we get goals ourselves. That is what we are all focused on, especially the players.

"I cannot control the criticism, I do my job and I am focused on Sunday's game."