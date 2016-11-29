Zidane dismisses Clasico conspiracy theories

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has dismissed claims Clasico referee Carlos Clos Gomez is biased towards Barcelona.

Sections of the Spanish press have suggested Clos Gomez favours Barca, pointing out that the Catalans have never lost a game with the 44-year-old as referee.

He has also been accused of anti-Madrid bias on more than one occasion, most notably in the win over Sevilla back in 2010-11 when he drew the ire of then coach Jose Mourinho.

Nevertheless, Zidane does not believe in conspiracy theories and is confident Clos Gomez will give his all to ensure a good and fair game.

"I do not believe in claims that any referee favours one club or another," Zidane said at a news conference.

"I just think it will be a great game, with the referee doing his best.

"I am not interested in such conspiracy theories. I am not worried. I only want to think about the match.

"The people want to see a great game on Saturday with a great referee who wants to do things well."

Madrid defend a six-point LaLiga lead over their rivals heading into this weekend's encounter at Camp Nou.