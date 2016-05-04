Zidane hails victorious Madrid

Zinedine Zidane hailed a "big effort" from his players after Real Madrid beat Manchester City 1-0 to set up a Champions League final with Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman's debut season at the helm could yet end with a league and European double after Fernando's own goal settled matters at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

It set up a repeat of the 2014 final, when Madrid claimed La Decima after securing a 4-1 extra-time win over their local rivals.

Zidane said he was proud of the performance shown by his players, including the returning Cristiano Ronaldo, and the support given by the home crowd.

"We knew that it would be difficult, but finally we're in the final," Zidane told beIN Sports. "I'm happy with the work of all my players.

"People at the Bernabeu always are special for us and they helped in a difficult match from the first minute. They suffered with us until the end.

"Cristiano was focused on his work, he even helped at defence. That's thanks to all the team. My team did a big effort and if we had lost this match, it wouldn't be a failure."

Looking ahead to the May 28 showdown with Atletico in Milan, Zidane added: "The final will be 50 per cent for each team. We got to the final, but we haven't won yet."