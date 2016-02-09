Zidane has everything to become a great coach - Ancelotti

Ex-Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed Zinedine Zidane to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu and believes his former assistant has all the qualities to become a great coach.

Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez as Madrid manager last month, and has guided the club to four wins and a draw - while scoring 19 goals - in his five games in charge.

And Ancelotti said: "The best thing you can say about Zidane is that he doesn't have experience, just like when I started coaching or my professional playing career.

"Zidane has everything you need to be a great coach. He has the ability, charisma, personality and knows football inside-out. He has the profile of a Real Madrid coach.

"A coach succeeds by working hard to ensure his players give their all. Zidane has that charisma and personality, meaning his players will respond well to him."