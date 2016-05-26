Zidane has united Real Madrid again - Ramos

Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid's players have enjoyed great success under Zinedine Zidane so far due to the "great relationship" that exists between squad and coach.

Zidane was promoted from the Castilla coaching job to lead the senior team in January after a fractured spell under Rafael Benitez, who reportedly struggled to command the full respect of Madrid's 'Galacticos'.

The former France international won the Champions League for Madrid as a player, his wondrous volley helping see off Bayer Leverkusen in the 2001 final, and will now hope to add another European Cup to his CV in Saturday's showpiece with Atletico Madrid at San Siro.

Carlo Ancelotti led Madrid to their 10th Champions League success, beating Atletico 4-1 in the 2013 final after extra time, and Ramos says the French icon is comparable with the Italian tactician.

"We have a great relationship with Zizou," Ramos told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I have a relationship that has grown since I played with him but everyone knows him as the second Carlo Ancelotti.

"The great relationship he had with the team turned into a friendship and made things easier.

"That was missing with Benitez."

Ramos said it was little surprise that Zidane has become such a jovial presence on the training pitch.

"Maybe he was more timid as a player, but he understood that had to change as a coach," the Madrid captain added.

"He has changed for the better. Now he speaks with individual players, along with the group, every day."