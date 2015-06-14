Zidane: I wasn't ready to replace Ancelotti

Real Madrid Castilla coach and Santiago Bernabeu legend Zinedine Zidane has dismissed any notion of him having been in the frame to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the senior side's boss.

Ancelotti departed after a season which returned just the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, while fierce rivals Barcelona secured a memorable treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Rafael Benitez has since been drafted in to fill the Italian's role, although Zidane had been mentioned as a potential replacement in some quarters after a year in charge of Real's top youth side, Castilla.

Although the former France captain has the desire to become Bernabeu chief, he does not believe the time was right for him this time around.

He told RTL: "Zidane, Real Madrid coach. It sounds nice.

"Taking over Ancelotti, that’s never been a question. I wanted to continue with the Castilla because I am not quite ready.

"A coach is never truly ready. If we wait until all the lights are green, we will never get there.

"But I am calm, I will do things my own way, and it will take the time it takes."