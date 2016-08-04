Zidane: Madrid won't rush back Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane will not rush Cristiano Ronaldo back from injury, with the Real Madrid coach urging patience.

Ronaldo is nursing a knee injury following a heavy collision with France's Dimitri Payet during Portugal's 1-0 victory in July's Euro 2016 final.

The 31-year-old has been holidaying while Madrid take part in the International Champions Cup, with Zidane previously ruling Ronald out of the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, while casting doubt over his participation in the LaLiga opener on August 21.

Asked about Ronaldo following Wednesdays' 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup in New Jersey, Zidane told reporters: "Right now [Ronaldo] still has his injury.

"Obviously he wants to be back but we need patience and for him to be calm.

"He will be back with us soon in Madrid."

On life without three-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo some day in Madrid, Zidane added: "He'll always be Cristiano. You're not going to see another Cristiano. He's been and he is an important player to Real Madrid.

"He'll stop some day like everybody but right now he's with us and he's good with us."

Full-back Danilo came off the bench to sink Bayern with 11 minutes remaining at MetLife Stadium, and Zidane added: "Overall I am very happy with what we have done this preseason. the work we have done."

Zidane was also once again pressed on the future of Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

James was named in the starting XI for the first time this pre-season following his Copa America Centenario exploits and he came close to breaking the deadlock in a first half dominated by Bayern.

"I'm happy with his performance, happy to have him here with the team playing his first 45 minutes along with players like Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos, getting rhythm," said Zidane.

"[James] is here with us and, as our team will keep working, we will look to get better as a team."