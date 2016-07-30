Zidane: Morata will remain a Madrid player

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has no intention of allowing Alvaro Morata to leave the European champions amid reported interest from the Premier League.

Morata is back in the Spanish capital after Madrid activated their €30million buy-back option to lure the 23-year-old back from Juventus.

Despite returning to the Santiago Bernabeu, Morata has been linked with a subsequent transfer to Chelsea.

Zidane, however, intends to keep hold of the Spain international, who started and played 64 minutes in Madrid's 3-2 win over Chelsea in Saturday's International Champions Cup clash.

"Morata is a Madrid player," Zidane told reporters.

'We are delighted to have him back, back to his original home.

"He will remain a Madrid player."

While Morata appears set to stay, countryman Jese is closing in on a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

After PSG coach Unai Emery confirmed his interest in the 23-year-old forward, who did not feature against Chelsea, Zidane added: "Jese has had discussions within the club. I don't really know more than that but that's why he didn't play.

"He has been speaking with PSG but nothing official yet."

Zidane was also asked about Chelsea star Eden Hazard, who scored a late brace in Michigan.

Hazard has often been linked with Madrid, but Zidane said: "There are rumours about tons of players potentially linked with this club.

"He is a very, very good player. Obviously all clubs want the best players but he is a Chelsea player."