Zidane 'more sympathetic' than other Madrid coaches, says Ramos

Sergio Ramos believes Zinedine Zidane has been a success at Real Madrid because he is more sympathetic than previous head coaches.

The Frenchman, who spent five seasons with the club as a player, took charge of Madrid following Rafael Benitez's dismissal in January, winning the Champions League less than five months later.

And Zidane now has Madrid six points clear of rivals Barcelona at the top of LaLiga after their Clasico draw on Saturday, leading Ramos to praise his coach's work improving the squad's dynamic.

"Zizou has that kind of magic that dazzles you," the Spaniard told a pre-match news conference ahead of his side's European clash with Borussia Dortmund.

"The dynamic of the group is going in the right direction and following a great line. We have a lot of harmony.

"He's more sympathetic than what we had before. His merit is there for all to see and we're happy. I'm happy he's in charge of the team, we're working hard both physically and mentally."

Madrid have already reached the last 16 of the Champions League, but must beat Dortmund to claim top spot in Group F.