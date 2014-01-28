Zidane plans to exit Ancelotti's shadow

Zidane, 41, has been an assistant to Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti since returning to the Bernabeu in November 2010 but the 108-capped France international said he wants to be more hands on in the future, by having his own team to coach.



"I wanted to reconnect with the excitement that football brings," he told L'Equipe, of his decision to return to Real as a sporting director and assistant coach.



"After what I experienced as a player, I definitely felt the need to be involved every day – feel that pressure again.



"I do not regret my decision to take a step back. I took my children to school every day and did many things with them.



"Things are now clarified in my head – I have realised what I want to do and how I want to do it.



"I want to be useful to Real Madrid but I also want to coach my own team. I achieved a lot as a player but I now want to do the same in my second career.



"I'll be an ambitious coach. My team will be balanced with a tendency to attack. Football can be very simple and that's how I want my team to play."