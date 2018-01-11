Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup

Zinedine Zidane deserves to keep his job at Real Madrid even if they do not win any further trophies this season, according to Michael Laudrup.

The Spanish and European champions are 16 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona, although they have a game in hand, and face a daunting two-legged tie with Paris Saint-Germain in their bid to win a third consecutive Champions League.

A much-changed Madrid side reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday with a 5-2 aggregate win over Numancia, but the 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu means they have now only won once in their last four games.

The fact the domestic cup represents their most obvious chance of silverware for the remainder of the season has led to questions over the future of head coach Zidane, despite his side having won five trophies in total in 2017.

289 - Cristiano Ronaldo has averaged a goal every 289 minutes in La Liga this season, his worst ratio since joining Real Madrid. Tuneless. January 11, 2018

But Laudrup, who won the league title in 1995 after joining Madrid from Barcelona, says Zidane's record of eight pieces of silverware in just two years in charge should buy him a huge amount of credit.

"I think he has done a fantastic job," Laudrup told Omnisport.

"He came in a difficult moment, he has achieved something for the first time in the history of the Champions League since it started in '93- the first team to win two consecutive Champions Leagues and in one of them he also won the Spanish league ahead of Barcelona, so I think he has done a fantastic job this season.

"Everybody was talking since the very beginning in the Supercopa, when they beat Barcelona, and that year they won everything. This year is not like that but I think what he has achieved in the last two years should be more than enough to give him a lot of more credit even if they don't win anything.

"He should have much credit and should continue with his job."