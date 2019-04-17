Zinedine Zidane wants star out of Real Madrid – whatever the cost

According to the Independent, Zidane has told the Real Madrid heireachy to sell Bale - even if the club take a financial hit.

Zidane is back in charge at Real Madrid and is demanding big sales over the summer to free up space on the wage bill.

The Frenchman is reportedly unconvinced by a number of his players, but Bale tops the list of undesirables.

With the rise of the Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior, 30-year-old Bale appears out of place.

“There are seven games left and I’m counting on Gareth,” Zidane said before the dissapointing draw with Leganes.

“I expect the same of him as I do the others.”

Having called out the Welshman, Zidane was said to be uninspired by Bale's response and told the Madrid bosses to sell – although the player's age and salary (almost £500k per week) are deterring potential suitors.

