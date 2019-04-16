Sergio Ramos has a painting depicting himself as Jesus Christ, documentary reveals

Sergio Ramos has a painting in his house recreating of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper – where he is Jesus Christ.

A new Amazon Prime documentary is set to reveal more about the divisive Real Madrid defender, including his eclectic art collection.

Ramos was being filmed for the show during Real Madrid’s Champions League second-leg last-16 defeat to Ajax, which he infamously missed after getting booked on purpose in the first leg.

The Spanish stopper is an art nut – as he keenly demonstrates on Instagram – and has his own self-named collection from American artist Phil Frost.

According to the upcoming Amazon series, Ramos’s bizarre Da Vinci piece also features girlfriend Pilar Rubio and Real team-mate Marcelo hanging in the defender’s living room.

Ramos and Marcelo were involved in a training ground bust-up last month which was eventually resolved, and the former later took to Facebook to insist that his Brazilian pal was “like a brother”.

The 33-year-old also owns artwork from British artist Banksy, among lots more from Spanish and American creators.

