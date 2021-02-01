Zinnbauer focused on Arrows clash after derby win

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has already turned his focus to their next DStv Premiership clash following their victory over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs this past weekend.

The Buccaneers secured their third consecutive victory over Amakhosi this season with a 2-1 win at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

After claiming bragging rights for the first Soweto Derby in the DStv Premiership this season, Pirates will now travel to the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to take on Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Zinnbauer revealed what his side had to do tactically to overcome Chiefs but he has already shifted his focus to their upcoming clash.

'Team effort is what you need against Kaizer Chiefs. This is a derby, it’s a special game and we have now three wins, it’s good for us and for the supporters, also. But the thinking was three points,' said Zinnbauer, speaking to the media.

'It wasn’t easy, they have the quality and they have been very good in the last few weeks. They won three games in a row and had two draws and they are in a hype. They are not a team that you can easily score against and win. It wasn’t easy, you saw the weather for all the players and also for Kaizer Chiefs and, for us, deep field.

'You need to fight, you have to win the duels, you have to win the defence work and you have to win the crosses, and like I said on TV, Richard [Ofori] was very good today and the defenders made very good work today. We are happy we have these three points and we have to focus on the next game.'

Orlando Pirates against Golden Arrows kicks off at 5pm on Tuesday.