Zinnbauer laments Pirates end product as goals dry up

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has lamented his side’s end product and decision-making after they failed to score for the second game running in a 0-0 draw with Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

The Sea Robbers came into the game looking to bounce back from their shock 1-0 loss at the hands of Black Leopards this past weekend.

Pirates threatened Abafana Bes'thende but ultimately could not find the final pass needed to unlock a disciplined defence.

Speaking after the game, Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV that his side did not have any luck on their side in the encounter.

'Tough game, a lot of work but not the luck that we need, in the first half a lot of playing close the box,' said Zinnbauer.

'But the final ball was not correct, a lot of turnover overload on the side, overload inside the box but the final pass not correct.

'The second half both sides running, both teams looking for three points. We tried, we did not have the luck we need, we scored but offside.

'We also had a good situation to score from a cross but it's always a step too late, then you get a draw. We wanted three points, it's not a discussion for us, the team works but we did not get the results that we want.'

Zinnbauer handed Bongani Sam his first start of the season in the league and the 23-year-old left back was arguably Pirates' best player in the first half, but was taken off by the German in the second half due to his lack of match fitness, according to the coach.

'The subs ... Sam had a good game but a lot of time [not playing], he was a little bit tired and we changed,' the former FC St Gallen head coach added.

'We got a bit of freshness, with Hotto more power up front, the subs were OK but we didn't have the luck that we need.

'I cannot say the team is not working but we did not have the luck to get the goal for a win.

'You have to play, work on it, it's coming, it's football. You try it, you have chances and you don't score.

'The opponent had the same problem, they had opportunities. You have opportunities and you don't score you cannot win.'

Pirates take on Maritzburg United next and will do battle at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.