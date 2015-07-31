Zorc 'surprised' by Grosskreutz-Tuchel row
Sporting director Michael Zorc has sought to cool the apparent discontent between Thomas Tuchel and Kevin Grosskreutz at Borussia Dortmund.
After Thomas Tuchel criticised Kevin Grosskreutz for taking his grievances to the press, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc maintains the pair are on speaking terms.
Long-serving midfielder Grosskreutz told German publication Bild on Thursday that nobody had spoken with him at Dortmund "for weeks".
Tuchel responded after his side's 1-0 UEFA Europa League victory later that day, criticising Grosskreutz's decision to speak with the media rather than discuss the issue with him.
With the 27-year-old currently injured and his future at the club reportedly in doubt, Zorc expressed his surprise at the row - stating Grosskreutz and Tuchel had been in contact during the close-season.
"I cannot understand this, we always have contact," Zorc is quoted as saying by Ruhr Nachrichten.
"I am surprised by that a lot. He [Grosskreutz] should really have said something because our coach spoke extensively with him in our training camp a few days ago.
"If he has a desire to talk, we are available to him. He should see that he comes back in shape and completes the training sessions after his injury.
"We are not pressing for a change."
