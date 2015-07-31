Zorc 'surprised' by Grosskreutz-Tuchel row

After Thomas Tuchel criticised Kevin Grosskreutz for taking his grievances to the press, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc maintains the pair are on speaking terms.

Long-serving midfielder Grosskreutz told German publication Bild on Thursday that nobody had spoken with him at Dortmund "for weeks".

Tuchel responded after his side's 1-0 UEFA Europa League victory later that day, criticising Grosskreutz's decision to speak with the media rather than discuss the issue with him.

With the 27-year-old currently injured and his future at the club reportedly in doubt, Zorc expressed his surprise at the row - stating Grosskreutz and Tuchel had been in contact during the close-season.

"I cannot understand this, we always have contact," Zorc is quoted as saying by Ruhr Nachrichten.

"I am surprised by that a lot. He [Grosskreutz] should really have said something because our coach spoke extensively with him in our training camp a few days ago.

"If he has a desire to talk, we are available to him. He should see that he comes back in shape and completes the training sessions after his injury.

"We are not pressing for a change."