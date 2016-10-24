Zorc 'tired of b*******' on Tuchel, Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says he is tired of "b*******" rumours linking head coach Thomas Tuchel and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with moves away from the club.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claimed over the weekend that Madrid were "tracking" Tuchel, suggesting they have plans to line him up as Zinedine Zidane's successor.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, continues to be linked with Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola reportedly eager to sign the Gabon international and allow Sergio Aguero to leave.

And the persistent speculation around Dortmund's key players and their highly-rated coach has left Zorc fuming.

When asked for his view on the rumours, he told Bild: "I am tired of reacting to that b*******."

Dortmund's 3-3 draw with Ingolstadt on Saturday means they are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after eight matches.