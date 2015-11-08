Zouma: Chelsea players still behind Mourinho

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has dismissed suggestions manager Jose Mourinho no longer has the backing of his players following their disappointing start to the season.

A number of recent reports suggested Mourinho has lost the dressing room, but Zouma is adamant the players are still behind their manager.

"I do not think that he is being let down by the players," Zouma told Telefoot.

"We might not be at last year's level when it comes to our performances, but we are all together as a team. We all trust in Mourinho, just like the fans."

Saturday's 1-0 loss at the hands of Stoke City was Chelsea's seventh defeat in 12 Premier League outings and they have dropped to 16th place in the table following their poor run of form.

Zouma struggles to find an explanation for this season's slump, but thinks it might be a mental issue.

"I cannot explain our catastrophic start. It really is bizarre," the Frenchman added.

"We were Premier League champions last season... maybe it is a mental issue."